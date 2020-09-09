Obituary - Mark Ashly Leach Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mark Ashly "MJ" Leach Jr., the infant son of Mark Ashly Leach Sr. and Yvonne Nicole Ruffin, passed away peacefully September 02, 2020, at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. He was born December 04, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Fred Ruffin and Henry Leach Sr.; his aunt, Vanessa Leach Duncan; and a sister, Monisa Shadai Leach."MJ" was a brave heart warrior for eight months and 28 days. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson and nephew.He is survived by his loving parents, Mark Leach Sr. and Yvonne Nicole Ruffin; his siblings, Domonique, Jordan, Markayla, Kiersten, Christian and Noel; his grandmothers, Elizabeth D. Leach and Sherby J. Ruffin; his aunts and uncles, Delores Ann Ruffin, Wayne Ruffin, Samantha (Leroy) Jones, Sharon (Anthony) Woods, Henry (Quing) Leach Jr.; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.Infant Mark Ashly Leach Jr. will lie in state on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour for viewing.A private family service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2020, in the Ben Samuel Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. Germain Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



