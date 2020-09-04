Obituary - Mariben Mikell Thompson

GUYTON — Mariben Mikell Thompson, 79, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at The Gardens at Southern Manor in Statesboro, Ga., lovingly attended to by her son, her sister and daughter-in-law.Mariben was born and raised in Statesboro, graduating from both Statesboro High School and Georgia Southern College.She worked as an educator in the Effingham County School System and resided in Guyton. After her retirement from teaching school, Mariben enjoyed success in business, managing a pay-telephone enterprise and serving as a local bank director.Her husband of 55 years, Jim Thompson, pre-deceased her in January of last year.Surviving are her son, daughter-in-law, Jay and Victoria Thompson, of Washington, D.C.; along with her two grandsons, Andrew and Erik; as well as two sisters, Helen Jackie Yates of Statesboro and Betty Brannen of Atlanta, Ga.The family will hold a private graveside service at the Guyton Cemetery on Saturday, September 5.The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.Riggs Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 5, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



