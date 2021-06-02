Obituary - Margaretta "Retta" Stoddard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mrs. Margaretta "Retta" Townsend Stoddard, 75, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Retta was born in Forsyth, Ga., a daughter of the late Katheryne Bland McSwain and stepfather, Harold Dean McSwain Sr.

Retta graduated from Mary Persons High School in Forsyth, Ga., and attended Georgia Southern University. She was a loyal employee of Belk with over 20 years of service.

She is survived by her daughter, Deana Stoddard (Travis) Sumner, Aiken; her son, Derek (Casey) Stoddard, Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Padgett Sumner, Kate Boyd, Maggie Sumner and Aubrey Stoddard; two brothers, Hal (Jill) McSwain, Macon, Ga.; and Tom (Shawn) McSwain, Cary, N.C.; and two nieces and a nephew.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Shellhouse Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your local animal shelter.

Statesboro Herald, June 3, 2021

