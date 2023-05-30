Obituary - Margaret “Elaine” Massey

Margaret “Elaine” Massey, 68, of Statesboro, Ga.. passed away on May 8th, 2023, after a brief illness surrounded in love by her family.

Elaine was born January 29th, 1955, to John Howard and Lillian Marie Sweat in Savannah, Ga.

Elaine lived a life full of travel, adventure and love. She was always there to share a hug, a smile or anything she had to give to whoever needed it.

She enjoyed different career paths, including hairdressing and waitressing.

She had many talents with arts and crafts and loved helping people.

Her love of children led her to a career as a school bus driver for the Bulloch County Board of Education. She retired from the Bulloch County BOE in 2003.

Elaine met the love of her life, Paul Massey, in Savannah, Ga., in 1983. They were married in 1985.

She was blessed with three sons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Howard Sweat and Lillian Marie Sweat; her brother, James Warren “Pat” Sweat; and her daughter-in-law, Melissa Dyan Boyd.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Massey of Statesboro, Ga.; her sons and daughters-in-law, Jimi Boyd of Rincon, Ga.; John (Zoey) Marsh of Woodstock, Ga.; and Jacob (Bridget) Massey of Statesboro, Ga. She was further blessed and survived by 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson, all of whom will miss her dearly.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Deal Funeral Directors.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 31, 2023

