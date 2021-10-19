Obituary - Margaret E. "Peg" Brussard

Ms. Margaret E. "Peg" Brussard, age 76, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, after a long illness.Peg was born on April 9, 1945, in Malden, Massachusetts, and relocated to Savannah, Georgia, in 1995.She worked for many years at Domino Sugar Refinery in Boston, Mass.Peg was retired from Coyle Business Products after 20 years and worked second jobs at Johnny Harris Restaurant and The Home Depot, all in Savannah, Ga.Peg was preceded in death by her parents, Edward V. and Margaret E. Brussard, both of Malden, Mass.Surviving is her brother, Edward M. Brussard; her sister-in-law, Glenda Brussard; two nieces, Donna (Glen) Daviss and Sandra (Harold) Ward; one nephew, Michael (Makiko) Brussard; two great-nephews, three great-nieces and a great-great-nephew and a great-great-niece. She also leaves behind a former co-worker and dear friend, Mrs. JoAnne Burchett of Pooler, Ga., and many other very close and dear friends.A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Statesboro, GA, prior to returning Peg to Malden, Mass., for burial at Holy Cross Cemetery to lay in rest with her parents. Final arrangements and date to be determined later.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro, GA will manage the local arrangements and E.E. Burns Funeral Home of Malden, Mass., will manage Peg’s final burial.Statesboro Herald, October 19, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



