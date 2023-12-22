Obituary - Margaret Clements Sellers

BAXLEY -- Margaret Clements Sellers, age 71, of Baxley, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Mrs. Sellers was born January 19, 1952, in Wayne County to the late Clifford Tillman Clements and the late Emma Delma Akins Clements.

She was a member of Melton's Chapel Church and was a retired business manager with the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Mrs. Sellers was preceded in death by her husband, David Leon Sellers.

Survivors include her son, Brandon (Melissa) Sellers of Statesboro; brother, Howell (Martha) Clements of Odum; grandchildren, Braeden Sellers and Mason Sellers of Statesboro; sisters-in-law, Wilene Kight of Baxley and Sheri (Micah) Yandell of Hendersonville, Tenn.; and a brother-in-law, Bob Christian of Baxley. Several nieces, nephews and special caretakers, Ann Carter and Betty Copeland also survive.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Karen Zeigler and the Rev. Gary Page officiating.

Active pallbearers will be Michael Christian, Mason Sellers, Justin Lee, Dwain Sellers, Daren Sellers and Clay Chandler.

Interment will follow in Melton's Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Melton's Chapel Church Building Fund, 4178 Altamaha School Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home (www.swainfuneralhomebaxley.com).





Statesboro Herald, December 23, 2023

