Obituary - Marc Daniel Hodges Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Marc Daniel Hodges Sr., age 50, died Tuesday, January 15th, 2024, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marc was a talented diesel mechanic and could repair most anything!

He was born March 31, 1973, in Frankfurt Military Hospital, Germany.

He was preceded in death by his son, Marcus Daniel; sister, Tina Miller; brother, Daniel Allen Hodges; maternal grandparents, Pearle and Louise Screws; paternal grandparents, Josh and Susie Hodges Sr.

Marc is survived by his parents, Donna Harville (Tommy) and Josh Hodges (Mama Jane); a daughter, Harley Hodges; and son, Cody (Allie); granddaughter, Henley Hodges; a sister, Rebekah Carlisle; two brothers, David and Adam Harville; a niece, Annabelle Carlisle; and four nephews, Waylon, Cash and Hayden Harville and Hawk Carlisle.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, January 20th, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Believers Church of Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be the men from the “Breakfast at Fred’s” life group of Believers Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Believers Church Building Fund, 6495 Harville Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or a charity of your choice.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 18, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



