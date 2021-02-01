Obituary - Lucy Burch Kingery

Lucy Burch Kingery, 77, of Pulaski, died early Saturday, January 30, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Lucy was born in Metter, Georgia, and was a daughter of Harry and Deborah Foss Burch of Pulaski. She was a 1962 graduate of Metter High School and retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections after 23 years of service.Lucy loved to read, make jewelry and play in her flower garden. She had a happy heart and enjoyed studying biblical history and archeology.To her boys, “You have been the delight and joy in my life."Surviving are her three sons and two daughters-in-law, Hudson Kingery of Athens, Lee and Gretchen Kingery of Cobbtown and Heath and Ellen Kingery of Claxton; her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Ben DeLoach of Pulaski; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Olivia and Jacob Kingery; her step-grandchildren, Augusta Howard, Ashley McNair and Trey Smith; five great-grandchildren, Rayne, Tanner, Asher, Jase and Clay; and several nephews.The funeral service was held 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter. Interment was in Lake Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, Lucy would like for you to “Pay it forward and help someone who needs it."Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 2, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.