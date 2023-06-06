Obituary - Lucille Young

Lucille Young, age 99, of Sylvania, Ga., widow of Michael T. Young, passed away on Saturday evening, June 3, 2023, at her residence.

Lucille was born in Statesboro, Ga., on December 1, 1923, to the late couple, Willie Roberts Black Sr. and Elizabeth Segars Black.

Lucille was a homemaker and a member of the Statesboro Methodist Church.

Lucille loved nothing more than spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Michael T. Young; daughter, Susan Elizabeth Wilkerson; brothers, Willie Robert “Bill” Black Jr. and Bobby G. Black; and her sister, Eunice Black Smith.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Gordon Love; son and daughter-in-law, James and Sue Beasley; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place Friday, June 9, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.

The funeral service will commence at 11:30 a.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters funeral Home Chapel. Interment at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro, GA, will follow.

Statesboro Herald, June 6, 2023

