Obituary - Lt. Col. James Wilson “Bud” Johnston Jr.

Lt. Col. (retired) James Wilson “Bud” Johnston Jr., age 86, died peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021, under the care of Amedisys Hospice and his loving caregiver, Martha Tucker.He was born in Roanoke, Va., the son of the late James Wilson Johnston Sr. and Mary Smith Johnston. Bud moved with his family to Statesboro as a young boy, graduating from Statesboro High School in 1952.He enlisted in the U.S. Army after a year at Duke University and served honorably until retiring in 1977. During his time in the military, Bud earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Ark.After retiring from the Army in 1977, he returned to Statesboro to work with his father-in-law in Griner’s Cricket Farm and then worked for several years at Cooper-Wiss.Bud enjoyed a full second career teaching World Geography at Statesboro High School, earning an educational specialist degree from Georgia Southern University before his retirement from the school system.After completing his teaching career, he enjoyed keeping in touch with his former students and celebrating their accomplishments, but his greatest joy was becoming a grandfather and being known as “Mellie’s Da”.Bud was predeceased in death by his wife of 57 years, Sybil Griner Johnston; an infant daughter, Jennifer Leigh Johnston; and his younger brother, S. Lindsey Johnston.Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Sam Trager of Lawrenceville; beloved granddaughter, Mellie Trager of Lawrenceville; sister, Julie Johnston Cowart of Statesboro; sister-in-law, Anne White Johnston of Martinez; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Fred Turner of Charlotte, N.C.; nephews, Kevin Cowart of Cleveland, Michael Johnston of Martinez, Jeffrey Johnston of Martinez; niece, Susan Turner of Charlotte, N.C.; great-niece, Carlye Cowart of Macon; great-nephews, Kale Cowart of Talking Rock, Lindsey Johnston of Charlotte, N.C.; his precious miniature dachshund, Bailey; and a host of dear friends that Bud considered family.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Eastside Cemetery with the Rev. James Cason officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Helping Hands at First United Methodist Church of Statesboro, P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.Statesboro Herald, May 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



