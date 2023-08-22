Obituary - Loretta Roach Johnson

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Loretta Roach Johnson, 89, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on August 20th, 2023.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kay Edenfield and April (Marshall) Millard; two granddaughters, Whitney (Adam Scarbrough) Edenfield and Gillian Millard; a great-grandson, Wylie Scarbrough; great-granddaughter, Sabine Scarbrough; her sister, Carmen Roach Powell; and brother, Hal (Susan) Roach Jr.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Hal Roach Sr. and Ouida Roach; her grandson, Zeb Millard; her brother-in-law, Sammy Powell; and her beloved husband, James Johnson.

She was born in Bulloch County on January 27th, 1934, and was raised on the Roach family farm.

She eventually attended Georgia Southern University and graduated with a degree in education.

While there, she met and married James L. Johnson.

In 1955, they welcomed their first daughter, Kay, and in 1964, they had their second daughter, April.

The family lived all over the U.S. and Europe while Jim served as a chaplain in the military and Loretta taught elementary school.

They settled in Atlanta in 1977 and spent their time traveling, reading, gardening, eating out with friends and doing genealogy research.

She will be missed by her family and all that knew her.

Services will be at Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia, on August 25th, 2023, at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, Georgia.





Statesboro Herald, August 23, 2023

