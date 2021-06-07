Obituary - Lois N. Hammond

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Lois N. Hammond entered into rest on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Mrs. Lois N. Hammond, 74, wife of Mr. William F. "Bill" Hammond.Lois grew up in Statesboro, Ga., and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1964. She was a 1968 graduate of Women's College of Georgia with a BS in biology and earned an associate degree in nursing (RN) from Macon Junior College in 1977.Lois' first job was at the Medical Center of Georgia as an operating room nurse. Later, she taught scrub technicians in Albany before moving to Augusta in 1983, where she began a career at University Hospital as an operating room nurse until 2001, when multiple sclerosis impeded her ability to continue nursing.She retired and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her friends and family. When she could no longer travel, she was an avid football and golf fan.Family members, in addition to her husband, include her daughters, Kristin N. Key (the late Danny), Katherine A. Neville; grandsons, William Robert Neville and Liam Neville; sister, Anne G. Johnson (Eddie).Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Virginia Gibson; and brother, Albert R. Gibson.A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with the Rev. Dr. Talmadge A. "Joe" Bowden officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society, 950 East Paces Ferry Road NE Suite 820, Atlanta, GA 30326.The family will receive friends on Friday evening, June 18, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 30907; (706) 364-8484.Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.Statesboro Herald, June 8, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



