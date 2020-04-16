Obituary - Lloyd Mayhue Jones

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Lloyd Mayhue Jones, age 96, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 16, 2020.Lloyd was born August 19, 1923, in Batesville, Arkansas, the second of four children of the late Oscar Theodore and Vernia Mayhue Jones.He mourned the loss of his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Ruff Powers Jones; his siblings, Maxine Jones Van Gelder, and her husband, Nick; brother, O.T. Jones Jr.; and brother, Charles Ray Jones, and his wife, Billie Jean; as well as his granddaughter, Jennifer Powers Wilbur.He is survived by his children, Ronald Steven "Steve" Jones, and wife, Cheryl, of Gulf Breeze, Florida; Susan Elizabeth Powers Champion, and husband, Jim, of Kings Mountain, N.C.; Albert Ruff Powers, and wife, Shera, of Odenville, Alabama; Lloyd Mayhue Jones Jr. of Statesboro, Kathryn Stacy "Kathy" Jones Howard, and husband, Claude, of Statesboro. He also leaves his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Blair Elizabeth Cannon Daves, and husband, Justin, children, Reina Elizabeth and Robin Cora of Raleigh, North Carolina; Kathryn "Katy" Howard Davis, and husband, Will, children, William "Tripp" Glenn III and Kathryn Elizabeth of Statesboro; Claude "Beau" Arthur Howard IV and wife, Caroline, of Statesboro; Albert Ruff Powers Jr., of Florida, Michelle Powers Maburn and children, Tyler and Chris of Florida; Sara Katelyn Champion and daughter, Olivia Caroline Cox of Marion, N.C.; Dystiny, Draven and Savannah Wilbur of Florida and Duygu Erdogan of Berlin, Germany, an exchange student that became family and that he loved as a grandchild. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty" Hundley Jones of Little Rock, Arkansas; several nieces and nephews, friend and caregiver Pearl Johnson; as well as caregivers, Berry Kirk and Chryl Johnson.Lloyd graduated from Oil Trough (Arkansas) High School in 1941.During World War II, he was a corporal in the 412th Fighting Squadron of the U.S. Army Air Corps, serving in Europe, where he earned six bronze stars. Following his discharge, he attended the University of Arkansas, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He remained a life-long Razorback and fan of SEC football and Little League baseball.After moving to Statesboro in 1956, he worked for Collins Frozen Foods, retiring as president.He was a member of the Statesboro Rotary Club and Statesboro Lions Club. Susan and Albert have memories of selling Lions Club brooms from the back of a pickup truck stuffed full of brooms and Lions.He became a member of First (United) Methodist Church soon after moving to Statesboro, where he taught one of the junior high Sunday school classes for many years. He also taught gun safety to the Boy Scout troop sponsored by the church.Lloyd loved music of all kinds. He played the piano, mandolin and banjo. He hummed along with familiar music, but did not sing. He was an excellent dancer and was the favorite dance partner of many of the ladies in the Statesboro dance clubs. He was an avid golfer and insisted that all of his children take golf lessons. He was a member of Forest Heights Country Club for 50 years.In his later years, Lloyd played as much golf as he could, often in the company of grandson, Beau, or son, Steve. He was a member of the Snooky’s 10:30 Coffee Club, where he and his friends passed time and solved the problems of the world. He continued to participate in his Poker Club for as long as he was able. His son, Lloyd, was his constant companion and buddy. His daughter, Kathy, and son-in-law, Claude, helped take care of his every need.He was an extraordinary man who taught his family through example by living with integrity and kindness. He will be missed.A private graveside service and burial will be Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jimmy Cason officiating.For those desiring to view the service, you may do so by joining the group “Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory Live Stream” at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.Pallbearers will be his family.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or the Preschool at First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 17, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



