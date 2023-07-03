Obituary - Linda Reddick

Linda Hendrix Reddick, age 74, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at home after a brief illness with pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Bulloch County and lived there for most of her life.

Linda graduated from Portal High School in 1966. She obtained her undergraduate, master's and specialist degrees in early childhood education from Georgia Southern College.

She taught school at Ballard Elementary in Glynn County as well as at Mattie Lively and Julia P. Bryant in Bulloch County.

She retired from teaching in 2004.

Linda was loved and admired by her children and grandchildren, who affectionately called her Meme.

She touched countless lives as an active member of First Baptist Church Statesboro.

She was a longtime fourth grade Sunday school teacher, choir member and Vacation Bible School teacher. She also served on various church committees and participated in numerous mission trips through the years.

She was past president of Statesboro Alpha Delta Kappa and enjoyed being involved with her fellow sisters of the group.

Linda enjoyed reading, working in her yard and staying active.

She spent time with family and friends in many activities, including sharing meals, traveling, shopping and playing cards.

Her bright personality, loving spirit and kind heart were evident to all.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Terrell Reddick; her parents, Clyde and Gertrude Hendrix; a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Kathy Hendrix; a sister-in-law, Brenda Hendrix; her husband’s parents, Garnett and Annie Laura Reddick; and a brother-in-law, Lamar Reddick.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Farrah Reddick of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Joey Fennell of Statesboro; five grandchildren, Faith and Dax Reddick, Annalise Fennell, Madelyn (Ben) Sikes and Jordan Fennell; a brother, Tommy Hendrix of Portal; brother and sister-in-law, Lynn and Linda Reddick of Portal; sister-in-law, Glenda Reddick of Suwanee; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Statesboro with the Rev. Joey Fennell and Dr. John Waters officiating.

A graveside service will be held at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.

Pallbearers will be Dax Reddick, Jordan Fennell, Mason Wells, Jay Musselwhite, Ben Sikes and Stephen Rountree.

The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Nursing Ministry of First Baptist Church Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or the Alpha Beta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, P.O. Box 411, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.

Statesboro Herald, July 4, 2023

