Obituary - Linda Irelan Jones

Linda Irelan Jones, age 55, of Statesboro, Georgia, crossed over on March 16th, 2021.A graduate of Jenkins High School Class of ‘83, Linda married her loving husband, John Jones, on October 20, 1984. They lived in Savannah and raised their two children, Wesley and Anna, before moving to Statesboro, Georgia, in 2003.Linda loved her home and she loved her family. She hosted amazing backyard birthday parties for her children and was the anchor for bringing friends and family together.Her greatest joy in life was being a wife and mother. She took interest in interior design, enjoyed riding bikes, loved trips to the beach and rides in the country. She adored the color blue.Linda’s faith was a constant thread throughout her life. While living in Savannah, she was a member of Radiant Life. She became a member of CrossRoads Community Church after moving to Statesboro, Georgia.Linda’s early career included bookkeeping and retail, all while being a mother, daughter and sister. She later worked at the Bulloch County Magistrate Court as a clerk from 2008-2018. Linda then combined her love of people and bringing others together as a wedding planner. She planned her son Wesley’s wedding and helped others usher and organize weddings for their friends and family.Planning weddings led her to her true passion of designing floral arrangements. She started her own floral design business, Irelan Designs, in 2018 and was happiest while making beautiful, hand-crafted silk arrangements for clients.She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, John Ray Jones of Statesboro, Georgia; her son, Daniel Wesley Jones (Lois) of Brooklyn, New York; her daughter, Anna Marie Jones of Statesboro, Georgia; and her dear sister, Jimmie Gail Irelan of Longboat Key, Florida.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held Saturday, March 20, at 1 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 18, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



