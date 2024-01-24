Obituary - Linda Ann Hill Robinson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Linda Ann Hill Robinson, age 69, passed away Monday, January 22, 2024, at her residence after a long illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County and graduated from Marvin Pittman.

Linda continued her education at Georgia Southern University, where she obtained a degree in office administration in June of 1985.

She worked with Dabbs, Hickman, Hill, and Canon for 26 years until her retirement. She also worked for 10 years at Georgia Southern University in the University Book Store.

Linda enjoyed traveling with her husband, Tim, and spending time with her family.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Roscoe Hill.

She is survived by her husband of 4

6 years, Timothy A. Robinson; her son, Chris (Kelsey) Robinson; her grandson, Weston Robinson of Statesboro; her mother, Sylvia Hill; her brother, Larry Hill, all of Statesboro; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 26, 2024, from noon until 2 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with with Elder Buck Grantham officiating. Interment will follow in Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 25, 2024

