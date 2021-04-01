Obituary - Leonard Edwards Herrington

Leonard Edwards Herrington, 70, husband of Gene (Sanders) Herrington, of Macon, Georgia, passed peacefully on March 30, 2021.Born December 12, 1950, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Dr. Lynwood and Mamie Herrington, he attended Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee. Leonard excelled in athletics. He went on to graduate from the University of Tennessee.Upon graduation, Leonard moved to Waynesboro, Georgia, to pursue a career in banking. During this time, he was the president of the Bank of Millen and then joined as the president of Farmers & Merchants Bank in Statesboro, Georgia, from 1993 to 2002. Leonard then joined Queensboro Bank in 2003.Leonard was loved by his employees and was considered a great leader.Leonard was an avid hunter and lover of the outdoors.Leonard is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Lynwood Herrington; and his mother, Mamie (Edwards) Herrington.He is survived by his wife, Gene, who he married in 1975; and his four children, Ware (Alex) Sanders, Sarah (Mike) Morris, Will (Haley) Herrington and Cates (Shannon) Herrington. He had six wonderful grandchildren.He is also survived by six siblings, Kathy Herrington, Lynwood (Ellen) Herrington III, Frank (Adelaide) Herrington, Julie (Johnny) Haffner, Adelaide (John) Geer and Susan (Jerry) Vaughn.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Church Episcopal in Macon, Georgia, 582 Walnut Street, Macon, Georgia, 31201.Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.Snow’s Memorial Chapel, 1419 Bass Road, Macon, GA has charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 1, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



