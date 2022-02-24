Obituary - Leona E. “Mrs. Mac” Frisch McGlamery

Leona E. “Mrs. Mac” Frisch McGlamery, age 89, completed her earthly journey and went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.She was the eldest child of Henry John Frisch and Catherine Augusta Nast Frisch. She was born March 8, 1932 in Belleville, Illinois, and completed her nursing education at Evangelical Deaconess School of Nursing in St. Luis, Missouri.Leona was a longtime member of Temple Hill Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday school teacher for the younger and older adults. She was the social director. She was a member of the choir and sang many solos for the members. She was also the treasurer from 1981 until her death.Her parents, her husband, Walter; three brothers, William Edward, Sylvester Edgen and John Henry; four sisters, Alice Kay Frisch, Gladys Mae Kuehn, Cecelia Thompson and Dorothy Carolyn Sandheinrich, proceeded her in death.Surviving are her son, Michael Patrick McGlamery; her daughter, Catherine Marguerite Lawson (Stephen); five grandchildren, Dustin McGlamery, Eric McGlamery (Haylie), Shawn McGlamery, Dr. Erin Lawson Pawelcyzk (Thomas), Cailtin Faglier (Michael); and a foster granddaughter, Catherine Borden; six great-grandchildren, Colton Allmond, Chloe McGlamery, Zoe McGlamery, Marlie Jane McGlamery, Maddie Grace McGlamery and Hazel Catherine Pawelcyzk; two foster great-grandchildren, Jordan Hill and Savannah Jade Borden.Also surviving are a sister, Kathleen Bell (John); and one brother, Robert Lee Frisch. Many nieces and nephews also survive.Visitation will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Temple Hill Baptist Church followed by a celebration of life service at 11a.m. with the Rev. Will Griffith and the Rev. Carlton Hendrix officiating. Entombment will be held in Temple Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.A luncheon will follow in the social hall of the church with graveside entombment to share memories.Pallbearers will be Phil Campbell, Michael McGlamery, Eric McGlamery, Randy McCullough, Thomas Pawelcyzk and Michael Faglier.Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Ellis, Don Lowe and Dustin McGlamery.The family requests that memorials be sent to Kindred Hospice, 1525 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 24, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



