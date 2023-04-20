Obituary - Leola Deloach Newton

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Leola Deloach Newton, age 92, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on May 21, 1930, to Idell Brannen Deloach and Felix Deloach.

She graduated from Georgia Teachers College High School (Marvin Pittman) and Warren A. Candler School of Nursing.

Mrs. Newton had 52 years of active nursing in the offices of Dr. Emory Bohler and Dr. Johnny Deal. She was director of nurses at Statesboro Nursing Home and head floor nurse of the newly opened Same Day Surgery Unit at Bulloch Memorial Hospital.

Her early years of service to the community included Cub Scout Den Mother, volunteer at American Red Cross Blood Mobile, American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association.

She loved planting a garden, flowers and hosting cookouts with family and friends.

She spent many happy hours on the water with her husband, John, fishing in the river and salt water.

After retirement, she enjoyed playing Hand and Foot and Horse with several different groups. She was also an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years.

She was a recipient of the Deen Day Smith Award.

She was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, the Faith and Fellowship Bible Study Class and Cora Williams Circle.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John A. Newton; two sons, Al and Steve; and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Mike) Fox; her grandsons, Sean (Bethany) Fox and Ryan Fox; her brother, Berman (Dot) DeLoach; her sister, Joyce Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and Ogeechee Area Hospice.





Statesboro Herald, April 20, 2023

