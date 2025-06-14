Obituary - Lee More Strickland, Jr.

Mr. Lee More Strickland, Jr. of Pembroke, Georgia passed away peacefully at home under the care of Savannah Hospice on June 12 after a brief battle with lymphoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lee More Strickland and Helen Chassereau Strickland, his beloved wife Mary Jo Barron Strickland, his youngest sister Kathy Strickland Lane, and his nephew Brian Bowers.

Lee was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia.

He graduated in 1964 from Savannah High

School, where he was a member of both the track and football teams. He was named the

Quarterback Club Player of the Week numerous times and was nominated for the All-City Football Team. After graduating, he began working at Union Camp as a box maker.

He voluntarily joined the Air Force at the beginning of the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Portsmouth, New Hampshire at Pease Air Force Base, where he met Mary Jo Barron. They were married in 1967. Lee served a temporary duty assignment in Guam during the war.

After the war ended, they moved to Savannah in 1970 where Lee continued to serve his country in the 165th Airlift Wing of the Air National Guard until he retired in 1988 as a Technical Sergeant.

He also returned to work at Union Camp in the maintenance department where was trained as a pipe-fitter and millwright. He was elected for several terms to serve as president of the Local Union 188 Pipe-Fitters. Lee worked at Union Camp and International Paper for 43 and one-half years.

Lee was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking care of his garden. He was the president of the Greasy Corner Hunting Club.

Lee was the only eyewitness to a black bear sighting, an encounter that he retold around campfires many times. Lee always enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs, especially during the recent championship years.

Lee Strickland is survived by his sons: Steve (Donna) Strickland of Bloomingdale and Tim

(Julia) Strickland of Pembroke. He was adored by his three grandchildren: Mitchell, Holton, and Emmery. Lee leaves behind a loving family including his dear sister Gail Strickland Bowers, his nieces Susan and Amy Bowers, and his nephews Chris and Jon Kennedy. He was provided the most attentive care, though only for a brief time, by his caregiver Teresa Chaney.

Pallbearers: Holton Strickland, Mitchell Strickland, Robert Nelson, Robbie Railey, Mike Stewart and Randy Taylor

Honorary Pallbearers: Buddy Chapman, Ronnie Lewis, William Lester, Marion Lincoln, Bobby Railey and Rick Shuman

The funeral service with full military honors by the United States Air Force will be held Monday, June 16 at Flanders Powell Funeral Home in Pembroke, GA. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. with the service immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Ash Branch Primitive Baptist Church.

Flanders Powell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Lee More Strickland, Jr.





Statesboro Herald, June 14, 2025

