Obituary - Larry W. Dickerson

Larry W. Dickerson, 73, of Brooklet, Georgia, passed away at East Georgia Regional on August 21st.He was born in Bulloch County, Georgia, on May, 5, 1948, raised in Savannah and was a 1966 graduate of Groves High SchoolHe worked at Great Dane in Savannah before moving with Great Dane to Brazil, Indiana, for 25 years. After retirement he settled his family in Brooklet, Georgia.Larry was known for his sweet spirit, loving nature and strong sense of morality. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed working with his hands and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Velma Whitaker Dickerson; and his daughter, Shelly Vanhorn.He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Terre McClellan Dickerson; his daughters, Heather Arzillo, Lori Dennany, Shanna Howard and Amy Dickerson; sons, Zachary and Tyler Dickerson; sister, Peggie Nash; and brother, Jackie Dickerson (Peg); 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson.A memorial service will be held from 4-7 on Friday, August 27th, at their family home.Statesboro Herald, August 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



