Obituary - L. Jimmy Connor

SYLVANIA – Lynville Jimmy Connor, age 88, passed away peacefully at Optim Medical Center – Screven on September 11, 2021.He was born on July 8, 1933, and was a lifelong resident of Screven County.Jimmy was a faithful man who loved the Lord, his family, church and community.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynville and Mildred Reddick Connor; and siblings, Miriam Connor Brinson and John Ashton Connor.He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for over 60 years.Jimmy, along with his wife, Henrietta, owned and operated Screven Loan Company for 28 years.He enjoyed gardening, visiting the mountains, fellowshipping with friends and his church family and most of all enjoying his grandchildren, who were the greatest joys of his life.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Henrietta; and two daughters, Beth Connor Marsh (Robby) of Statesboro, Georgia; and Lynn Connor Williams (Jay) of Albany, Georgia. He is also survived by four grandchildren, William Connor Marsh, Maci Lane Williams, Matthew Connor Williams, and Kate Elizabeth Williams; several nieces and nephews and special friend and caregiver, Frances Simon.The family wishes to thank the staff of Optim Medical Center – Screven.A graveside service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Chad Wall officiating.The family requests social-distancing and masks are encouraged.Pallbearers will be Brian Bohannon, Troy Bohannon, Patrick Lee, Ryan Reddick, Charles Scott and Stewart Thompson.Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Friendship Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1932, Sylvania, Georgia 30467.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.Statesboro Herald, September 16, 2021

