Obituary - Kristina Deanna Castor

Kristina Deanna Castor of Bulloch County, Ga., age 31, passed away Friday, November 4th.She was a native of New London, N.C. She was a 2009 graduate of North Stanly High School.She had an immense love for the dentistry field and enjoyed her time employed with East Georgia Oral & Facial Surgery and Southeastern Endodontics.Kristina is survived by her three beautiful children: Riley, Brently and Conley.Kristina loved her children more than anything else.Kristina had a wonderful way of uplifting people and making everyone smile.Riley, Brently and Conley will always love their mom and cherish all of their memories of her.A memorial service will be held at East Main Street Church of God on November 20 at 2 p.m. and officiated by Leland Jeffers.Floral arrangements for the service can be sent to East Main Street Church of God.Statesboro Herald, November 15, 2022




