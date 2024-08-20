Obituary - Klaire (Claire) Eleanor (Carignan) DiViesti

Klaire (Claire) Eleanor Carignan DiViesti, 76, passed away at Memorial Health in Savannah, Georgia, after a brief illness. She was born in 1947 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, to Oswald Eugene Carignan and Yvonne Marie (Lacroix) Carignan, where she graduated from St. Clare High School in 1965.

A uniquely talented fingerstyle guitar player and an angelic singer with a powerful, ringing falsetto, she played and sang to the congregation at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Slatersville, Rhode Island, in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

After moving to North Waterford, Maine, in 1982, she worked as an emergency medical technician for Waterford Rescue.

In 1986, she graduated from Central Maine Vocational Technical Institute with a degree in nursing and worked as a licensed practical nurse at Norway Convalescent Center in Norway, Maine; Brentwood Nursing Center in Yarmouth, Maine; and later at Avante at Jacksonville Beach, Florida; and Cypress Village in Jacksonville, Florida.

She specialized in geriatric nursing because she dearly loved the elderly.

In 2015, she retired to Statesboro, Georgia, with her beloved husband, Vince; their dog, Emily; and their cat, Spencer.

In addition to music and caring for her pets, her hobbies included decorating her house and yard, gardening, reading, shopping and following politics. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and each year she strove to make sure it was ever so special for her family.

She was a benevolent and loving mother to her three children, Angela, Shawn and Dustin. Her generosity knew no bounds and she radiated kindness to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Raymond Carignan and Charles Carignan; her beloved cat, Zoe; and dog, Elliott.

She is survived by husband, Vincent DiViesti; daughter, Angela Tooley,; sons, Shawn Tooley and Dustin Cutler; stepson and stepdaughter, Nicholas and Natalie DiViesti; step-grandson, Aaron Lebron; sisters, Lucille Drolet, Madeleine Belleville and Elaine Masse; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 27th, at 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2024

