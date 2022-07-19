Obituary - Kenneth Warren LeCain Sr.

Kenneth Warren LeCain Sr. passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022, after a short illness.He was born in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on January 29, 1933, to the late Thomas LeRoy and Gladys Ophelia LeCain.He graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1952.He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from Korea, he married the love of his life, Mary Frances Seaborn, in 1955. He then moved to Darien, Ga., and then to Statesboro, Ga., in 1963.He began working for Georgia Southern College and retired from Georgia Southern University in 1992 as maintenance superintendent of Plant Operations, and he was owner and operator of Statesboro Lock and Key for many years.He helped many students and Statesboro businesses in their time of need.He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a sports fan and he especially enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Southern Eagles.One of his greatest joys was traveling to Alaska with Mary.He attended Pittman Park United Methodist Church.He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply and dearly missed.Survivors include: daughter, Debbie Page (Ronnie) of Brooklet, Ga.; son, Dr. Ken LeCain Jr. (Karen) of Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Michael Page (Savanna) of Guyton, Ga.; Matthew Page (Mandi) of Brooklet, Ga.; Megan Page of Brooklet, Ga.; and Kyle LeCain of Atlanta, Ga.; seven great-grandchildren, Austin, Maddox and Bryce Gaines, Wyatt and Sadie Page and Braxton and Chloe Page; a brother-in-law, Terry Wayne Seaborn of Katy, Texas; a nephew, James Seaborn of Katy, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Nancy LeCain of Beavercreek, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Jean LeCain of Richmond, Va.; cousins, Lynn and Jeff Phillips of Delray Beach, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family would like to thank Willow Pond Assisted Living for their love and support for the last four years.A gathering of friends and family will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 10-11 at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.Following the visitation, a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Georgia Southern Baseball, c/o Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation, P.O. Box 8115, Statesboro, GA 30460; or to the charity of your choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



