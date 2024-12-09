Obituary - Kenneth L. “Ken” Russell Jr.

Kenneth L. “Ken” Russell Jr. of Metter, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, December 5, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. He was the devoted husband of Janice Carter Russell.

Born in Springfield, Illinois, Ken was the beloved son of Kenneth L. Russell Sr. and LaDonna Concklin Russell. He spent his formative years in Omaha, Nebraska, before moving with his family to Wiesbaden, Germany, where his father served in the United States Air Force.

While in Germany, Ken graduated from H.H. Arnold High School. Upon returning to the United States, he pursued his education at Murray State University, earning a bachelor's degree in history.

Ken built a distinguished career in the insurance industry as an independent agent, known for his integrity and dedication to his clients.

Outside of work, he had a passion for woodworking, especially reclaiming and repurposing old wood to create treasured projects.

A man of Methodist faith, Ken was cherished for his kind spirit, quick wit and love for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Rick Russell; and his sister, Cassandra Russell.

Ken’s legacy lives on in his wife, Janice Carter Russell of Metter; his sons, Rick Russell of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; and Chris Russell of Savannah, Georgia; and his adored granddaughter, Madelyn “Maddy” Russell of Mt. Pleasant. He is also survived by his brothers, Tom Russell of Katy, Texas; Doug Russell of Snellville, Georgia; and Tad Russell of New Mexico; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends who will forever remember his warmth and generosity.

A graveside service to honor Kenneth's life will take place at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Friday, December 13, 2024, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville, Georgia, with Dr. Bill Coates officiating.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter.

The family invites those who knew and loved Kenneth to share memories and condolences in his online guestbook at www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

Kenneth’s life was a testament to love, dedication and kindness, and his memory will forever be etched in the hearts of all who knew him.





Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2024

