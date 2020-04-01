By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Obituary - Kenneth Emanuel Smith
Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
Kenneth Emanuel Smith
Updated: April 1, 2020, 5:21 p.m.
Kenneth Emanuel Smith, age 49, passed away Friday, March 27th, at his residence in Statesboro as a result of a home invasion.
    Kenneth was born in Savannah and was christened at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Savannah. He received a B.S. degree from Georgia Southern University.
    He was a gentle man who was loved by many. He will be truly missed.
    Kenneth is survived by his father, Robert E. Smith; a brother, Rob Smith; and a sister, Michelle Bryan.
    He was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Tootle Browning.
    A memorial service will be announced when permissable.
    Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center, Savannah.

Statesboro Herald, April 2, 2020
