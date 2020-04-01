Obituary - Kenneth Emanuel Smith

Kenneth Emanuel Smith, age 49, passed away Friday, March 27th, at his residence in Statesboro as a result of a home invasion.Kenneth was born in Savannah and was christened at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Savannah. He received a B.S. degree from Georgia Southern University.He was a gentle man who was loved by many. He will be truly missed.Kenneth is survived by his father, Robert E. Smith; a brother, Rob Smith; and a sister, Michelle Bryan.He was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Tootle Browning.A memorial service will be announced when permissable.Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center, Savannah.Statesboro Herald, April 2, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



