Obituary - Kenneth Emanuel Smith

Kenneth Emanuel Smith, age 49, passed away Friday, March 27th, at his residence in Statesboro as a result of a home invasion.
Kenneth was born in Savannah and was christened at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Savannah. He received a B.S. degree from Georgia Southern University.
He was a gentle man who was loved by many. He will be truly missed.
Kenneth is survived by his father, Robert E. Smith; a brother, Rob Smith; and a sister, Michelle Bryan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Tootle Browning.
A memorial service will be announced when permissable.
Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center, Savannah.
Statesboro Herald, April 2, 2020
