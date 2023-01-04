Obituary - Kaye Alston Bruggeman O'Keefe

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Kaye Alston Bruggeman O'Keefe of Savannah, Georgia, died on January 4, 2023, at Harmony of Savannah.Kaye was born on October 8, 1940, in Savannah, Georgia, to Mary Williams and James Bruggeman.Kaye attended St. Vincent's Academy for high school, where she was a member of the basketball team, and she attended St. Josephs School of Nursing.Kaye was set up on a blind date by friends with Herb O'Keefe and they fell in love and were married on March 16, 1969, in Savannah.Kaye was a beloved mother to three children, Sean, Kevin and Kathleen, that she had while in Savannah.In 1979, they moved to Statesboro, Georgia, where they raised their family.Kaye held several nursing jobs while in Statesboro, including at the hospital, at Willingway and at the Bulloch County Health Department.Kaye was an active member of St. Matthews Catholic Church and she participated in a monthly bridge group with close friends.In 1999, Kaye and Herb moved to Colonel's Island, Ga., to live their dream on the river.Kaye enjoyed the peaceful life and beautiful sunsets there, but her heart brought her back to Savannah to be closer to dear family and friends.She is survived by her devoted husband, Herb, her husband of 53 years; three children, Sean O'Keefe (Melissa) of Grayson, Ga.; Kevin O'Keefe (Jennifer), Dunwoody, Ga.; Kathleen Giesbrecht (Travis); an adored brother, Billy Bruggeman; and two adored sisters, Julianne Smith and Ellen Bruce; sister and brother-in-law, Harriette and Louis Waldhour; and six grandchildren, Conor, Mia, Bowen, Barrett, Colin and Blake; and Ruthie Kosciuk, a loving family friend and caregiver.She was predeceased by her parents, Mary and James Bruggeman of Savannah.Kaye was a huge animal lover and was predeceased by her beloved animals, Kasey, Freckles, Bootsie and Tiger.A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 1:30 at Bonaventure Cemetery presided by Father Joe Smith.A reception will follow immediately at St. James Catholic Church Narthex, 8412 Whitfield Avenue.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent's Academy or the Greater Savannah Humane Society.Statesboro Herald, January 5, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



