Obituary - Kathy Strickland Lane

TOPEKA, Kan. -- Kathy Strickland Lane, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away Friday, April 30th, 2021, at the age of 59.Although she lived in Topeka, Kansas, with her husband and son, she was originally from Savannah, Georgia. There she spent most of her years and had two children, Michael "Chris" Kennedy and Jonathan Kennedy.In 2010, she met the love of her life, David C. Lane, remarried and moved to her new home, Topeka, Kansas. Through this union, she also gained a daughter, Rikki Hamner.She studied and graduated with a degree in bridal consulting, pursuing her dream of owning a wedding and event planning business and opened the successful Kat's Kreations soon after.She visited Georgia and the beach that she loved as often as she could.She is survived by her three children, Michael Christopher “Chris” Kennedy, Jonathan Wade Kennedy and Rikki Hamner; two grandchildren, Gage and Adira Hamner; sister, Wanda Gail Bowers; brother, Lee Strickland; and many nieces and nephews, close friends that were like family to her and their own respective families.She was loved by many and she loved and cherished so many people. She will be deeply missed.Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Flanders Powell Funeral Home.The graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Ash Branch Church Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements of Mrs. Kathy Strickland Lane.Statesboro Herald, May 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



