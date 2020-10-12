Obituary - Kathryn Smith Phillips

MONROE -- Kathryn Smith Phillips, age 101, of Monroe, Ga., passed away on Thursday, October 8th, 2020.Visitation was held on Monday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home and a celebration of life followed at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Monroe. Interment followed in Westlawn Memorial Cemetery.Kathryn was a member of First Baptist Church of Monroe for over 50 years, where she was a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, member of the Women's Ministry United and served on a number of committees during her lifeShe was the home economics teacher at Monroe High school beginning in 1949. She was also a member of the Junior Service League and the Evergreen Garden Club.She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.Kathryn was the daughter of the late William H. and Lucy Bird Smith of Statesboro, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40+ years, John Lee Phillips, in 1984.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lee Phillips Malcom and N. Anderson Malcom of Monroe; granddaughters, Lora Lee Malcom, Andrea Malcom Campbell (Jared Campbell); and grandson, John A. Malcom (Liz Warren Malcom), all of Monroe; great-granddaughters, Lora Kathryn Malcom and Annalee Peters; and great-grandson, Malcom Campbell. She was blessed with a number of loving nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abbey Hospice, 215 Azalea Court, Social Circle, GA 30025; The Cancer Foundation Walton Chapter, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, GA 30604; First Baptist Church's Senior Adult Ministry, Music Ministry or Youth & Children's Ministry, 202 McDaniel Street, Monroe, GA 30655.Statesboro Herald, October 13, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



