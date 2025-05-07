Obituary - Kathryn S. Bowen

CLAXTON -- Kathryn S. Bowen, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. at home with her family after a short illness. She was a Bulloch County native and resided in Evans County since 1952 after her marriage to George W. "Bill" Bowen.

She met Bill while they attended Statesboro High School, both graduating in 1947. She attended Georgia Women’s College in Milledgeville, where she and Bill began dating while he was also attending Georgia Military College in Milledgeville. She graduated with a home economics degree and a teaching certificate in 1951. In 1951, they married and moved to Claxton.

In 1952, they built a home in the New Drive neighborhood, and she began teaching the sixth grade at Claxton Elementary School.

In 1972, they moved to Daisy, building a home on their farm.

Kathryn was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Claxton, the Evans County Garden Club, the Daisy Beautification Committee and served as the treasurer of the First Baptist Fidelis Sunday School Class.

Her hobbies included gardening, cooking and cake decorating. She was known to welcome the New Drive neighborhood kids at her back door as they asked to sample her cake icing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bowen; her parents, Dew and Kate Harville Smith; and her brothers, Hines and Jeff Smith.

Survivors: one daughter, Lynn Bowen-Williams (and Jeff Williams) of Statesboro; two sons, Charles "Chuck" (and Lori) Bowen of San Antonio, Texas; and Tommie Bowen of Claxton; three grandchildren, James (and Amanda) Nease of Portal, Chris Nease of Statesboro and Haley (and Connor) Russell of San Antonio; five great-grandchildren, Savannah and Jackson Nease of Pembroke, Abel Nease of Brooklet and Addison and Abbott Nease of Portal; and three step great-grandchildren, Noah Bowen and Eli and Drexel Newsome of Portal.

Visitation: Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Claxton, GA.

Funeral: Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Claxton, GA. Burial: Eastside Cemetery, Statesboro, GA.

Pallbearers: Spud Bowen, Chip Bowen, Bob Brady, David Harville, Adam Harville and Jarrell Lariscy.

Remembrances: First Baptist Church, 313 West Main Street, Claxton, GA 30417.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

(912) 739-3338, www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.





Statesboro Herald, May 8, 2025

