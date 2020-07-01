Obituary - Kathleen S. Parker

SYLVANIA -- Kathleen Sasser Parker, age 90, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.She was born in Screven County, Ga., to the late Charlton and Madge Freeman Sasser. She was retired after 30 years of service from Jockey International. She was a member of Little Horse Creek Baptist Church and a member of the Ladies Adult Sunday School Class.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Hubert Parker; brothers, Dewey Sasser, Charles Sasser and Hulon Sasser; sisters, Zelma S. Reynolds and Earlene Pressey.Survivors: daughter, Kathy P. Clifton of Sylvania; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Patsy Parker of Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Ashley Clifton of Sylvania and Jeremy Parker of Savannah, Ga.; several nieces and nephews.Visitation: Friday, July 3, 2020, at Little Horse Creek Baptist Church Cemetery from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.Graveside service and burial: Friday, July 3, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the Little Horse Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chad Cofield and Pastor Darrell Young officiating.Pallbearers: Tommy Corn, Bob Odom, Keith Gonya, Rufus Oglesby Jr., Alan Bragg and Ronnie Gay.Honorary pallbearers: deacons of Little Horse Creek Baptist Church, Phil Parker, Robert Waters, Tim Williams, Ricky Williams, Mike Bond and Larry Crouch.Note: Little Horse Creek Road is closed for construction. Please take an alternate route.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



