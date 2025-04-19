Obituary - June Miller Hartley

June Miller Hartley, beloved wife of Rocker Hartley, mother of Danny and Drew Hartley, and grandmother of Rex, Harrison and Reed Hartley, passed away Thursday, April 17 at Candler Hospital in Savannah in the arms of her husband, just four days before their 41st wedding anniversary.

She was 63 years old. She fought MDS and leukemia valiantly for two years and continued to work at the Candler Medical Group (Medical Associates) until two weeks prior to her death. In total, she worked 40 years in the Medical Insurance field.

Mrs. Hartley was the daughter of the late Wrex and Annette Miller. One of three daughters and a twin, she often bickered with her twin sister over who was the oldest – a playful debate at nearly every family gathering.

She grew up in the close-knit community of Meldrim, Georgia, and graduated from Effingham County High School in 1979. A member of the youth group at Meldrim Baptist Church, she loved spending time with her twin sister and friends – especially the Ellison girls – riding bicycles all over the neighborhood.

Her childhood was filled with memories of camping with her family, visiting her grandmother’s farm, and spending summer days in the country with cousins. As a teenager, she especially enjoyed sunbathing with her sisters and friends – whether at the beach, at home or at the Metter Recreation Department, where she first met Rocker.

After high school, she moved to Metter to live with her maternal grandmother while working at the sewing factory. As she grew into adulthood, she treasured Sunday lunches with her mother, sisters, and extended family. She looked forward to girls’ trips with her mother and sisters, and spent many happy hours monogramming just about anything that wasn’t moving.

Affectionately known as "Momma" to her boys and "Granny" to her grandchildren, her love for them was unwavering. She was the devoted caretaker of her oldest son, Danny, during his battle with cancer – never leaving his side. Thanks to her strength and support, Danny survived and remains a testament to her enduring love and dedication.

June was deeply involved in Danny and Drew’s lives, especially through their activities at First Baptist Church, where she spent countless hours volunteering with youth events, trips and more.

She cherished the holidays, especially Christmas. She loved watching her children – and later her grandchildren – burst into the room on Christmas morning to see what Santa had brought. She and Rocker frequently made the trip to Memphis to visit their youngest son and grandchildren. Even during her illness, she made the nine-hour drive just to see her babies.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Rocker Hartley; her sons, Danny Hartley and Drew Hartley (Rebekah); and her adored grandchildren, Rex, Harrison and Reed Hartley. She is also survived by her sisters, Becky Miller (James) and Jean Walz; her sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Chris Cliett; and her nieces and nephews: Tiffany Bradley (Stephen), Christopher Walz, Trey Miller, Madison Miller and Jake Cliett.

June will be remembered for her strength, warmth, generous heart and unwavering devotion to her family.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 21, at 2 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter, with burial to follow at Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will take place prior to the service, 12:30-2 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Bradley, Trey Miller, James Miller, Christopher Walz, Jake Cliett and John Jones.

Kennedy Funeral Home, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is entrusted with the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 19, 2025

