Obituary - Judith Ann "Judy" Cielocha (nee Reich)

Judith Ann "Judy" Cielocha (nee Reich) passed away peacefully at her home in Statesboro on January 4, 2023.

She married the love of her life, Frank Cielocha, in 1960 and shared 63 years of marital bliss.

She leaves her four roses (daughters) and her children-in-love, Deborah (Rick, deceased) Wozniak, Sharon (Charles) Draeger, Lynn (Bob) Holmberg and Cindy (Fred) Muller. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Kyle (Audrey) Malin, Kathryn (Rich) Hibbard, Connie (Travis) Smallegan, Maggie Muller and Nicole Muller. Gigi was also adored by her seven great-grandchildren, Charlie, Anna, Makenli, Edwin, Calhan, Jude and Emmett.

Born on September 29, 1939, to Marvin and Margaret Reich (nee Jensen), she was the oldest of six children, Joyce (Lee) Polcyn, Lorelei (Andrew, deceased) Thielen, Margie (Bill) Oberts, Tony, deceased (Noreen) Reich and Ann (George) Bigda. She also leaves behind many loved nephews, nieces and dear friends.

Judy was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and James Patterson books.

She adored crocheting, watching thunderstorms and ice cream, but she mostly loved her dog, Lambchop, the protector.

Funeral arrangements have been made through Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Statesboro, with a mass immediately following at 11 a.m.

A luncheon and fellowship will be held immediately after the mass in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association®|Help Fight Alzheimer's at https://act.alz.org/donate.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, January 10, 2023

