Obituary - Juanita "Pete" Murphy Brown

Juanita "Pete" Murphy Brown was born November 8, 1934, in Alma, Georgia. She was the oldest daughter and second oldest child of Dave and Thetis (Rhimes) Murphy. She was a 1952 graduate of Bacon County High School.

She was of the Baptist faith and faithfully attended church all her life. She was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church in Alma, Georgia. She faithfully attended church at Portal Baptist Church until her failing health prevented her from doing so.

On Christmas Day in 1953, she married Bill Brown from Emanual County, Georgia, enjoying 40 years of marriage up until Bill’s passing on June 26, 1992. They met while Bill was the vocational agriculture instructor for veterans in Bacon and surrounding counties upon his graduation from the University of Georgia. They briefly resided in Baxley, Georgia, before moving to Portal, Georgia, where they would reside for the rest of their lives.

They had two sons, Stevie and Stanley Brown.

Beginning on March 17, 1983, her focus in life began to change. Stevie and Cam blessed her with two grandsons, Cole (3/17/83) and Brooks (6/20/85). Stanley and Jessica blessed her with her only granddaughter, Meghan (5/12/87); and grandson, Joseph (2/26/91).

From this point forward, she was totally dedicated to providing unconditional love to her four grandchildren and would be “Grandma Pete” to not only her four grandchildren but to all their friends who knew her and loved her. She was the definition of “Grandma”.

These four grandchildren blessed her with seven great-grandchildren, Keese Brown, Riley Brown, Emma Claire Brown, Avery Brown, Rowan McCullough, Landry McCullough and Brycen Brown.

Pete owned and operated her beauty shop for many years before retiring. She then began a career in the admissions department at Bulloch Memorial Hospital.

In the operating of her beauty shop and her time at Bulloch Memorial Hospital, she met and made friends with countless people, many of those friendships lasting a lifetime.

She enjoyed her time and the friendships established in the Bulloch County Young Farmer’s Association, an organization that her husband was the instructor of for many years.

She greatly enjoyed dancing and was a long-time member of the Silver Liners/Good Times Dance group in which she actively participated in for many years up until an accident, resulting in a cracked pelvis a few years ago, made it necessary for her to stop participating. Even though unable to participate, she still attended many of the classes and events.

Another enjoyment of hers, one she looked forward to each week, was her “Friday Night Supper Club” group. She made every effort to attend right up to the time her failing health made it impossible.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Bill Brown; her brothers, Edison (Virginia) Murphy, Larry Murphy, Kenny Murphy and Billy “Boobie” Murphy; her brother-in-law, Bobby Brown; and sisters-in-law, Betty (Cecil) Fagler and Bernice (Frank) McCullough. She is also preceded in death by an infant great-granddaughter.

She is survived by her two sons, Stevie (Cam) Brown and Stanley (Jessica) Brown; grandsons, Cole Brown, Brooks (Rachel) Brown, Joseph (Brooke) Brown; granddaughter, Meghan (Clay) McCullough; great-grandchildren, Keese and Emma Claire Brown, Riley and Avery Brown, Rowan and Landry McCullough and Brycen Brown; sisters-in-law, Charlotta Brown and Lawana McDaniels; and many nieces and nephews.

In closing, she cherished family and friendship, with some of the most cherished friendships maintained for 60+ years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests to please send contributions to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Bo Fordham officiating. A private family interment will be at Elam Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cole Brown, Brooks Brown, Joseph Brown, Clay McCullough, Keese Brown, Landry McCullough and Garry Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Friday Night Supper Club and former admissions department co-workers from the original Bulloch Memorial Hospital.

Statesboro Herald, May 8, 2025

