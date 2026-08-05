Obituary - Joseph Patrick "Papa Joe", "Straight Row Joe" Bowen Sr.

Joseph Patrick "Papa Joe" Bowen Sr., age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2026, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Born in Bulloch County on October 29, 1942, he was a lifelong resident of the community.

Papa Joe worked as a dedicated farmer his entire life and was known by many as "Straight Row Joe." He took immense pride in his craft, standing as one of the last original farmers in the area.

A man of deep faith, he served as a deacon at Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Portal for many years and loved his church dearly.

An avid outdoorsman, Papa Joe loved fishing and spent countless treasured days at his favorite spot on Horseshoe Creek on Jekyll Island, Georgia, sitting on "his rock" fishing with his children and grandchildren. Above all, Papa Joe was a devoted father figure to many children, always ensuring that no child went without on holidays and special occasions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Math and Aletha Bowen; brothers, JM Bowen, John Bowen and Max Bowen; sister, Little Sister Bowen; and his son, Joey Bowen.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy Bowen; daughters, Lisa (Roberta) Bowen and Lora (Brian) Akins; grandchildren, Robert (Jodi) Job, Hope Job, Nikki (Matthew) Evans, David (Mckayla) Ellison, Connor (Sam) Akins, Patrick (Dorothy) Bowen, Maggie (Cory) Smith and Jayla Coleman; several beloved great-grandchildren, his sister, Luree Bowen; his brother, Sam Bowen; and a special thank you to his granddaughter, Tamara Coleman, for her dedicated caregiving to him.

The family received visitors on Monday, August 3, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Portal, GA. The funeral service followed at 11 a.m. and was officiated by Dr. Sam Bowen and Pastor John Durden. Interment was in the church cemetery following the service.

Pallbearers were David Ellison, Robert Job, Matthew Bowen, Jay Bowen, Matthew Evans and Patrick Bowen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 4700 Poplar Springs Church Road, Portal, GA 30450.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 6, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.