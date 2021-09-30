Obituary - Joseph Daniel “Joe” Futch

BROOKLET -- Joseph Daniel “Joe” Futch, age 76, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at his home.Mr. Futch was a 1962 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School and was a military policeman in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966.He was an engineer with CSX Railroad and retired after 40 years of service.Mr. Joe was a member of Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church and of the Rusty Relic Tractor Club.He was preceded in death his parents, Kelly and Marie Futch; and brothers, John Futch and Ray Futch.Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Linda Gillis Futch of Brooklet; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Bonita Futch of Pembroke, Lee and Beverly Futch of Statesboro, Roger and Brenda Futch of Jacksonville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Crosby of Hagan, Margie and Ralph Kessler of Rincon, Syble and Felton Bacon of Macon, Virginia and Doug Shuman of Jacksonville and Carolyn and David Dawson of Savannah; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Futch of Jacksonville, Janice Gillis of Savannah and Melissa Williams; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Northside Cemetery with Pastor Todd Alvarez officiating.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Joseph Daniel Futch.Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



