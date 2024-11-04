Obituary - Joseph Carl Butler

TWIN CITY -- Joseph Carl Butler, 66, died Thursday, October 31, 2024, after a short illness.

Born at Crisp County Hospital in Cordele, Ga., on Oct. 27, 1958, Joey was retired from Georgia Pacific in Rincon, where he worked for 34 years.

He was a kind, funny and thoughtful man who had many friends and loved his family.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, exploring the latest technology and was a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves.

Joey was preceded in death by his wife, Dale Bishop Butler; his parents, Carl and Myra Butler; and two nephews, Lance Geiger and Matthew Bargeron.

He is survived by his daughter, Ginger Butler of Metter; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Beverly (Jeff) Whitten of Rincon and Patricia Butler of Glennville; a brother, Mike Butler of Leesburg, Va.; and several grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Bishop Mill Pond House, 907 Cowart Pond Road, in Metter. All friends are welcome.





