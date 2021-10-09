Obituary - Johnny Richard Stills

Johnny Richard Stills, age 67, passed away October 3, 2021. Johnny was under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and passed away at his home with his beloved wife by his side.Johnny retired in 2015 after spending 47 years in the textile industry.After retirement, Johnny spent his time fishing and woodworking. Along with a shared love of cards and guns with his only son, Chris, Johnny was a man of few words with a huge heart and a tremendous amount of love for his family and friends.He was strong, courageous and a hero.He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Chris Stills; parents, Reba and Charlie Stills; brothers, George, Harold and Winston Stills.Johnny is survived by his wife of 46 years, Robin; his two precious grandchildren, Sydney and Addison; his very special sister, Shirley Ray; brothers, Roy, Ronnie and Denver Stills; sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Frank Caravella; and a very special family friend of many years, Treena; and a host of nieces and nephews.There will be a joint celebration for the lives of both Johnny and his son, Chris, to be announced in the coming days.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 9, 2021

