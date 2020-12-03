Obituary - Johnny Beamon Johnson

Johnny Beamon Johnson, 73, passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday, Nov. 28.Johnny was a member of Utica Baptist Church and a Gideon. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-1972. He graduated from Clemson University in 1981 with a degree in elementary education and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2007.He is survived by his wife, Jane Hunnicutt Johnson, of the home; a son, Jed Johnson (Elizabeth) of Charlotte, N.C.; a daughter, Laura Johnson of Alexandria, Va.; a grandson, Miller Johnson of Charlotte; and a brother, Dudley Johnson (Kris) of Milledgeville, Ga.He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. and Mary Meadows Johnson; a brother, Mark Aaron Johnson; and a grandson, Beckett Hayes Johnson.A memorial service will be planned in Seneca for the spring or summer of 2021. Burial will be in Lower Lotts Creek Cemetery, Register, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 5.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 8133, Seneca, SC, 29678; or Marvin’s Kids, Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 616 Quincy Road, Seneca, SC 29678.Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



