Obituary - John William Smith

John William Smith, age 72, passed away on December 18, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all who knew him.

John was born August 4, 1951, to the late Olin Cluise and Neta Mayers Smith and was a native of Bulloch County. He lived all his life in the Westside Road Community.

John went to the University of Georgia for one year and left to help his father farm. He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a BS degree in finance.

During his days at GSU, he was initiated in January of 1972 as member of the Eta Zeta (HZ) chapter of Alpha Tau Omega, where he formed lifelong friendships with his ATO brothers.

John farmed for a few years and left farming to sell ag chemicals at Helena Chemical Company. He later went to work for Southern States and retired due to health reasons.

John volunteered with Ogeechee Area Hospice with pet therapy and sitting with patients. He also helped with the annual BBQ fundraiser.

He loved working with pet therapy, whether it was at hospice or with children at school events. His favorite was going on mission trips or camping and sharing his family's therapy dogs with other people, always telling them about Jesus.

John was a member of First Baptist Church and a member of The Searchers Sunday School Class.

John is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Michael Dryden; a great-grandson, Tate Lance; a brother, Travis Smith; and a sister-in-law, June Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Gunter Brannen Smith; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Ryan Brannen (Jamie), Grant Brannen; nine grandchildren, Morgan Fondren Lance (Dalton), Ansley Brannen, Ryley Brannen, Katie Fondren, Baleigh Brannen, Creek Brannen, Caleb Dryden, Madeleine Dryden, Ana Claire Dryden; and four great-grandchildren. Survivors also include his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Cecil and Donna Gunter; his nieces, Lauren Massey (Wes), Logan Gunter, Aneta Hendrix; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Additionally, he leaves behind his furry kids, Jake, River, Gracie and Petey.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the Worship Center at the Statesboro First Baptist Church.

A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Dr. John Waters officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of The Searchers Sunday Class and the brothers of Alpha Tau Omega.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ogeechee Area Hospice at P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County at P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459.

