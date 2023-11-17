Obituary - John “Patrick” McCormick

John “Patrick” McCormick, age 67, of Brooklet, passed away peacefully after a year-long battle with lung cancer on November 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Patrick was born in Brooklet, Ga., to the late Harry Dale McCormick and Mary Lea “Mickie” McCormick McKie.

He spent his entire life in Bulloch County and impacted the lives of the many people who had the privilege to know him.

Patrick was a proud graduate of the Southeast Bulloch High School class of 1974. During his time at Southeast Bulloch, he led the Yellow Jackets football team to two consecutive state championship wins.

He was employed with John B. Anderson Fertilizer in Nevils, Ga., for 36 years before he retired and began working for his son, Brandon, at JRD for the last several years.

He loved to spend his time hunting at Sinkhole Hunting Club, where he was a charter member, fishing at the river and the coast, planting and tending to his garden when his health allowed and most of all, spending time with his family.

Patrick will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family, his kindness and generosity.

We mourn the loss of a beloved husband, father, Poppy, son, brother, uncle and friend. His memory will forever remain in our hearts and his legacy here will continue to shine through the lives he touched.

Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Harry McCormick; his beloved mother, Mickie McCormick McKie; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Inman and Shirley Hood; and a special niece, Hallie Reynolds; aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gail Anne Hood McCormick; two sons, Scott (Tammy) McCormick, Brandon (Amber) McCormick; daughter, Lean McCormick Gaskin (Chris); eight grandchildren, Hunter McCormick, Allison (John) Lanier, Autumn McCormick, Hope McCormick, Bobby McCormick, Casen Gaskin, Emilia Gaskin, Ryleigh Kate Gaski; and one great-grandchild, Araylie Lanier; his stepfather, Charles McKie; a sister and brother-in-law, Dale McCormick (Doug) Williams; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan (Scott) Reynolds; a special canine companion, Oreo; and several nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, November 19, 2023, from noon until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Gaskin, Christopher Williams, Zack Otey, Jason Harkey, Neal Howard, Charles Conner, Loren Brunson, Will Anderson and members of the Sinkhole Hunting Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





