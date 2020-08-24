Obituary - John Mell Cheney

John Mell Cheney passed into his heavenly home on August 17, 2020, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He was born on March 21, 1945, in Athens, Georgia, to John Mell Cheney Sr. and Evelyn Dial Cheney.John earned his BBA and MBA degrees from the University of Georgia and his Doctor of Business Administration with a major in finance from the University of Tennessee after graduating from Athens High School.His finance career began as a professor at Truett-McConnell College and continued as a professor of economics at Western Carolina University, director of the Solar Home Project at the University of Tennessee and finance professor at the University of Central Florida for 30 years, including 10 years as chair of the Finance Department of the College of Business Administration.John was awarded Professor of the Year six times and was an active member of the American Finance Association and Southern Finance Association, where he presented his research at annual meetings.John authored hundreds of research articles and two finance textbooks. He also served as a visiting professor at the University of Porto, Portugal, for several years.Along with molding thousands of young minds throughout his career as a finance professor, he was an active member of his home community of Oviedo, Florida. John served on many committees at his church, First United Methodist Church of Oviedo, including chair of administrative council and chair of finance committee, and was instrumental in financing of the Christian Life Center.He was a member of the Oviedo Land Planning Committee, and he also served on the board of directors of the UCF Credit Union and the Orange County Investment Committee.John's consulting business performed business valuations for companies and families throughout central Florida. His daughter, Cheryl, worked in the consulting firm during college and upon graduation.Fishing was one of his favorite pastimes. John was also an avid reader, gardener, stock follower and investor.He loved spending time with his family and delighted in having a son-in-law. Joe, his favorite fishing buddy and little brother, will never forget their fishing adventures in Alaska and throughout the Southeast.He also served as an honorary board chair of C&G.John enjoyed traveling and spending time at the family vacation home in Lake Glenville, North Carolina. Another of his favorite activities was playing on the UCF faculty basketball team, who usually beat their student competitors.John was an avid Georgia Bulldog who rarely missed a game, and they will now have one more angel watching over them in the fourth quarter. In addition to the Georgia Dawgs, he has always considered his beloved dogs family members.John is predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife, Anne Penley Cheney, of Oviedo; daughter, Cheryl Cheney Bunker, and son-in-law, Craig, of Windermere, Florida; brother, Joe Cheney, and wife, Teresa, of Statesboro, Georgia; two nieces, Linsay (Matthew) Rudd, of Statesboro, and Shannon (Don) Hammond, of Winder, Georgia; one great-niece, Adelyn Rudd; and his cousins.Services for John will be graveside on August 26, 2020, at11 a.m. in Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, Ga., with a luncheon following.Arrangements are handled by Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Athens.There will be a celebration of life on September 3, 2020, at the Methodist Church in Oviedo, with a reception following.Statesboro Herald, August 25, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



