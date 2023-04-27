Obituary - Joe Everett Beasley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Joe Everett Beasley, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.

Joe was born and raised in Statesboro and was a 1958 graduate of Statesboro High School.

Mr. Beasley worked for JP Stevens and Valiant Steel before beginning his career with the Statesboro Fire Department in 1975 as a firefighter.

He was awarded Fireman of the Year in 1977 and was later elected chief of the SFD in 1978.

He was able to bring the first 3,000-gallon fire trucks to Bulloch County in 2003 and led the project to make white wooden crosses for soldiers who have passed in the line of duty.

He was also able to bring protective turnout gear to his department and grew the fire department staff from just eight people in 1978 to 13 full-time firemen, 17 volunteer firemen and a dispatcher in 1989.

He served as chief for 27 years until he retired in 2005.

He was dedicated to the SFD and had a passion for helping his community and the people in it. He always had the best intentions at heart and took his job as chief very seriously.

In 1961, Joe met his wife, Susie, at The Record Hop in Swainsboro, Ga. They were wed on June 8, 1962, and have been happily married for almost 61 years. Together, they created a loving family and home. They were devoted to each other and shared an unconditional love that was admired by all in their life.

Joe was a kind-hearted, God-fearing Christian man. He was passionate about his church and deeply rooted in his faith.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, singing old songs, feeding the fish, playing pranks on them, telling silly jokes and much more. His other hobbies included fishing, riding the mule with old country music blaring and traveling with his wife.

Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to many. He will be dearly missed.

Preceeding him in death are his parents, Gordon and Mollie Beasley; his father-in-law and mother in-law, Moses and Ruby Oglesby; his brother, Edgar L. Beasley; and his sisters, Mary Beasley Hughes and Linda Beasley Aycock; and an infant daughter, Connie Sue Beasley.

Surviving are his wife, Susie Oglesby Beasley of Statesboro; his children, Gina Beasley Deal (Jeff), Marty Joe Beasley (Janet) and Chad Everett Beasley, all of Statesboro; eight grandchildren, Branigan Deal Cartee (Clay), Bailey Deal Lamb (Jordan), Jeffery Deal, Marley Beasley Rushing (Cade), Makayla Beasley Cook (Brandon), Blakley Beasley Marsh (Corey), Cole Beasley, all of Statesboro; and Laci Poe (Joe) of Midway; and eight great-grandchildren, Emree Brooke Cartee, Anderson Cartee, Mollie Lamb, Eli Lamb, Hadley Rushing, Everett and Brinlee Marsh, Bowen Poe; and two more on the way, Stetson Cook and John David Rushing.

Visitation will be at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The funeral will be Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Jeffery Deal, Cole Beasley, Clay Cartee, Jordan Lamb, Cade Rushing, Brandon Cook, Corey Marsh and Tommy McBride.

Honorary pallbearers will be all past and present members of the Statesboro Fire Department.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Statesboro Fire Department Auxiliary, 24 West Grady Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 27, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



