Obituary - Jimmy Perry Sumner, Sr.

Jimmy Perry Sumner, Sr., age 86, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Ogeechee Area Hospice after an extended, yet valiant battle with dementia.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend, Jimmy will be remembered for his incredibly kind spirit, love for his family, and passion for serving others.

Jimmy was born in Glenwood, Georgia on December 11, 1937 to the late Hillery Daniel and Willie Lee Sumner. Despite being diagnosed with Polio in adolescence, Jimmy used his keen intellect, steadfast leadership, unmatched perseverance, and a healthy dose of humor to overcome any physical obstacles he faced.

After obtaining his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Georgia, Jimmy went on to obtain his Master of Social Work from Tulane University in New Orleans. After graduate school, Jimmy and his wife, Theresa Boyd Sumner returned home to Savannah, Georgia, where they raised their sons, Perry and Phil Sumner.

Jimmy had an unwavering, pure heart for public service. He treated everyone he encountered with dignity and respect, regardless of their individual backgrounds or circumstances. His unique and profound kindness led him to the Chatham County Department of Family and Children Service’s in June of 1960, where he started as a Casework Aide, and the first male social worker to serve the Southeastern Region.

His headship, coupled with his dedication to strengthening families within his community allowed Jimmy to rise through the ranks of the Department, where he was named District Director of the Southeastern Region of Georgia in July 1973. He remained in that position until his retirement in 1996.

Among a number of accolades throughout the course of his career, Jimmy served as the President of the Southeastern Representational Unit for the National Association of Social Workers and Chairman of the Georgia Chapter. In 1979, he was named Social Worker of the Year and was presented the Frankie Adams Award on June 1, 1979 for his outstanding volunteer service.

Jimmy was also a dedicated follower of Christ and member of the Methodist Church, serving as a counselor of youth fellowship, President of the Chatham County Methodist Men’s Association, Assistant Superintendent for Sunday School, Chairman of the Christian Social Concerns Committee, and member of the Finance and Budget Committees of his church.

Although impressive, Jimmy’s professional accomplishments could never hold a candle to those within his personal life. Jimmy married the love of his life, Theresa Boyd Sumner on July 30, 1960 and devoted the remainder of his life to the family they created together. He was most joyous when spending time with his wife, his sons, and his grandchildren.

Although he was limited in what sports he could physically partake in, he was an avid enthusiast who was passionate about watching his children and grandchildren play. Most importantly, Jimmy poured his time, energy, and love into his family, and was loved beyond measure in return. His family is forever grateful for his example of how to be “kind and good,” always.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Sumner and his sons, Perry (Connie) Sumner and Phil (Hope) Sumner, all of Statesboro, Georgia; five grandchildren, Michael (Tara) Sumner of Statesboro, Georgia, Catherine Sumner Findley of Statesboro, Georgia, Ansley Sumner of Baton Rouge, Louisianna, Lillie Sumner of Statesboro, Georgia, and Maddie Sumner of Statesboro, Georgia; six great-grandchildren, Griff Sumner, Brant Sumner, Paxton Sumner, Sam Findley, Everett Findley, and Jones Davis; his sister, Joan Sumner Flanders of Guyton, Georgia, and many cherished nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express sincerest gratitude to the caregivers and staff at Abide Home Care for the love and care they continually provided until his passing.

The family will receive friends and family for visitation from 9:30-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 in the Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. The funeral service will immediately follow with Reverend Ricky Allen officiating. After the service, a processional and interment will take place at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fostering Families, Inc. (Fostering Bulloch), 2505 Watering Hole Ct., Statesboro, GA 30458 and Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 19, 2024

