Obituary - Jimmy Morris

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- T.J. “Jimmy” Morris passed away peacefully August 19, 2024. He died of natural causes at the age of 95, surrounded by his wife, family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Thad J. Morris Jr. was born on March 29, 1929, in Statesboro, Georgia, where he grew up.

After attending Statesboro High School, he graduated from Riverside Military Academy in 1946 and later attended Georgia Southern College before transferring to the University of Georgia, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1950.

He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, where he served as vice president, and was also a member of the student council.

After graduation, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War and attained the rank of master sergeant before being discharged. He then returned to the University of Georgia to attend graduate school, earning his Master of Business Administration degree in 1956.

Following his graduate studies, he was employed by Price Waterhouse in Atlanta for two years. He then returned to Statesboro and joined his family's wholesale food distribution business, the T.J. Morris Company, eventually becoming the president, CEO and chairman of the board.

He also served on the Board of Governors of the National Owners Wholesale Grocers Association.

Active in civic, religious and community affairs, Jimmy served as president and chairman of the Statesboro Rotary Club, president of the Statesboro Chamber of Commerce, president and chairman of the Forest Heights Country Club and vice chairman of the board of deacons of the Statesboro First Baptist Church. He also taught Sunday school and chaired the church's Forward Program in 1969.

He was a founder and chairman of the board of Eagle Bank and Trust Company in Statesboro, which was later acquired by Park Avenue Bank of Valdosta.

Jimmy was truly one of a kind. He became a pilot at an early age and loved flying his plane. He played the alto saxophone in a "Big Band," enjoyed painting, traveling the world, playing golf and smoking a good cigar.

He is predeceased by his two sons, Jim and Mark Morris.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Ruth Jameson Morris; and his four stepsons, Larry (Michele), Walter (Margaret), Randy (Eleanor) and Woody (Maribeth) Jameson. He is also survived by his grandson, David Yacoubian.

The graveside service and burial will be Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors following the service at the cemetery.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 27, 2024

