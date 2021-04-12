Obituary - Jesse A. Kelehar

ELLABELL -- Jesse A. Kelehar, age 82, passed away Friday evening, April 2, 2021, at his home.Mr. Kelehar was born in Bulloch County on June 6, 1938, to the late Jesse H. Kelehar and Susie Ann Kangeter Kelehar.He was a long-time resident of Ellabell and retired as an electrician with 35 years of service from the Savannah Sugar Refinery. Mr. Kelehar also served the Georgia National Guard for over 12 years.He was an avid fisherman and hunter and was a charter member of Tar City Hunting Club and a current member of Hearn Woods Hunting Club. He was a former member of Pembroke Masonic Lodge F& AM, attended Olive Branch Baptist Church and was always helpful to family and friends with electrical and other repair projects.In addition to his parents, Mr. Kelehar was preceded in death by an infant brother.Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Nancy-Jane Bell Kelehar of Ellabell; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Katrina Kelehar of Stilson; one daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Jeff Butler of Stilson; one sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Earl Griner of Ellabell; and three grandchildren, Jesse A. Kelehar, Joleigh Butler and Dawson Butler.A memorial service was held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Olive Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Clint Sullen officiating.The family received friends at the church from 10:30 a. m. Thursday until time of the service.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Jesse A. Kelehar.Statesboro Herald, April 13, 2021

