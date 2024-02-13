Obituary - Jesse Fenton Powell

Jesse Fenton Powell passed away on February 10, 2024.

Mr. Powell was born on May 21, 1927, in the Farmdale Community in Screven County to the late Ethel Mae Avret and Ray Kirby Powell Sr.

He worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for over 30 years.

He was a member of the Sylvania First Baptist Church and the Mack Thompson Sunday School Class and was the last living charter member of the Briar Creek Country Club, as well as a former member of the Sylvania Lions Club and Masonic Lodge #301.

He coached football for many years at the Sylvania Recreation Department and enjoyed seeing and talking to many of his former players throughout his life.

He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard in World War II.

Fent married Betty Pauline Hunnicutt in June of 1951 and together they made a loving home for their two children, Pat and Joseph.

Fent enjoyed spending time at Land's End, working on the farm and playing golf.

He shared his love of the water with his children and grandchildren at Land's End, where he and Betty enjoyed cooking fish, shrimp and crab for family and friends.

Fent also made sure he kept shrimp in his children’s freezers year-round.

He looked forward to playing golf every afternoon at Briar Creek -- which he did until the age of 84 -- and loved the sport that challenged him daily and provided him with great memories with friends.

Mr. Powell was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family deeply.

He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Kirby Powell of Sylvania and Derward Powell of Rome, as well as Lucy Jane Powell, who passed away as an infant.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Betty Hunnicutt Powell; and his two children, Pat Powell Gibson (Ralph) and Joseph Fenton Powell (Kim); siblings, Sue McLeod of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Charlie Powell (Sara) of Social Circle; grandchildren, Truie Gibson of Aiken, S.C.; and Will Gibson (Katelyn) of Evans, Caleb Powell (Becky) of St. Simons Island and Zane Powell (Miah) of Sylvania; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Addie Powell and Madison and Conner Powell; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Kathy Godbee, Latrelle Jenkins and the caregivers at Gentilly Gardens Senior Living and Regency SouthernCare Hospice, who selflessly took care of Fent and continue to care for Betty.

Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Sylvania from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The service will be held immediately after in the First Baptist Church of Sylvania Sanctuary with Dr. Charlie Cooper officiating and music provided by Roslyn Matheson and Tom Campbell. Interment, with military honors, will follow in the Screven County Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Will Gibson, Caleb Powell and Zane Powell; and his nephews, Jim Powell, Ray Powell and Jeffery Powell.

Honorary pallbearers will be The Mack Thompson Sunday School Class, Tom and Linda Avret, Yvonne Barber, Sherry and Brian Bohannon, Jay Brinson, Jewel Dabbs, Kathy Godbee, Larry and Linda Gordon, Margaret Ann Hunter, Roslyn Matheson, Betty Sue Parker and Goldie Toole.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of Mr. Powell to the Sylvania First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 318, Sylvania, GA 30467; or to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 7 Allen Cail Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, February 13, 2024

