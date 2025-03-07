Obituary - Jerry Clifford McCorkel

Mr. Jerry Clifford McCorkel, age 81, died on Wednesday at his residence.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, class of 1962. Jerry then joined the U.S. Air National Guard where he served for several years. In 1967, he married Bonnie Rushing and the two made their home in Statesboro. He worked for J.P. Stevens Company for many years and then began his agriculture career, working for many years with Farmer’s Mutual Exchange, which later became GoldKist.

Jerry then was co-owner and operator of Bulloch Grain Terminal in Statesboro for several years, until beginning his employment with Tillman and Deal Ag Services, where he worked until his retirement in 2008.

Jerry truly began to work as a farmer following his retirement, raising cows and growing hay as well as working with his son Justin, assisting in the daily operations of his business, Bulloch Septic Tank Service.

Jerry obtained his pilot’s license, purchased an airplane and was involved in Statesboro Aviation. He was a member of the Sinkhole Hunting Club. Jerry was of the Baptist faith,

His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton Chesley McCorkel and Geneva Hall McCorkel and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Josephine and Durell Rushing.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Bonnie Rushing McCorkel of Statesboro; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Justin Chesley and Julie McCorkel of Statesboro and Jason Craig McCorkel of Statesboro; six grandchildren, Justin Chesley McCorkel, Jr., Eliza James McCorkel, Amelia Louise McCorkel, Madison Nicole McCorkel, Jaylee Elizabeth McCorkel and Ava Grace McCorkel and a sister and brother-in-law, Betty Sue and Roger M. Hurst of Palm Coast, Florida. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the graveside.

The graveside service and burial will be at 11 a.m. at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Howard Rushing officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave FL 17, Chicago, Il, 60601 or 1-800-272-3900.

Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2025

