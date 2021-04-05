Obituary - Jericho J. Flanders

Sylvania, Ga. — Jericho Jay Flanders, age 47, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Augusta, Ga., to Priscilla Flanders and Ricky Flanders. He was a long-time employee of Briggs and Stratton Company of Statesboro, Ga., where he was a maintenance supervisor. He was a member of Believers Church of Statesboro and was also the volunteer fire chief for Screven County Station 6 in Rocky Ford. He was a very devoted husband and father to all his children. Jericho leaves all of his family and friends with lots of special memories. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Heyward & Paula Thompson, his paternal grandparents, Kenneth & Grace Flanders, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jimmy & Susan Dailey, and first wife, Amy Dailey Flanders.

Survivors: His loving wife: Christina Price Flanders of Sylvania; daughters: Jaylee Claire Flanders, Tinley Rae Flanders and Anna Catherine Weaver, all of Sylvania; sons and daughter-in-law: Palmer Lane & Alyssa T. Flanders of Statesboro, Ga., Jacob Ransom Flanders and Landon Edward Weaver, both of Sylvania; parents: Pricilla Thompson Flanders of Sylvania and Kenneth Ricky Flanders of North Augusta, S.C.; brother and sister-in-law: Matt & Jennifer G. Flanders of Millen; sister and brother-in-law: Jinna F. & Jon Ward of Sylvania; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Mike & Marcia Price of Sylvania; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bryan Price, Shannon & Ian Smith, Gina Price and Jay & Amy Dailey; nieces: Payton Rhodes, Jonna Ward and Hanna Flanders; nephews: Talan Ward, Ridge Flanders and Dominic Flanders; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services: Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rocky Ford Cemetery with Rev. Scott Moore officiating. Burial following. Family will receive friends at the cemetery after the service.

Honorary Pallbearers: Employees of Briggs and Stratton and Members of the Screven County Fire Department.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.

Statesboro Herald, April 3, 2021

